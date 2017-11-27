RSG, World Bank Commission Projects In Ogoni Communities

The Rivers State Government has commissioned a 508 seater capacity townhall, borholes and Information Communication and Technology (ICT) centre in Kere Bangha and Botem communities in Khana and Tai local government areas respectively.

The projects were part of the Rivers State Government World Bank and European Union (EU) sponsored State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR) projects 2016/2017 and expected under the community driven development (CDDS) projects implementation unit (PIU) of the Seefor programme.

Outgoing permanent secretary, ministry of Budgets/Economic Planning, Sir Felix Odungweru, who commissioned the projects on behalf of the State Government said that the situation was part of the Wike led adminsitration’s commitment towards the development of rural communities of the state.

Sir Odungweru who represented both the commissioner for Budget/Economic Planning, Barrister Isaac Kamalu nad that of Chieftaincy/Community Affairs, Silvanus Nwankwo said that the seefor project will have been a failure, if Governor Wike had not intervened by releasing the state Government counterpart fund.

The Permanent Secretary stressed the need for the communities to reciprocate the gesture by giving their massive support to the government.

He also charged them to ensure judiciuos use of the facilities to ensure the unity and economic prosperity of their people.

Also speaking, the Project Director COmmunity Driven Development Social (CDDS) project implementation Unit (PIU) unit of Seefor, Sir ThankGod Amaewhule said that the Seefor projects are meant for the poorest of the poor on the state.

Sir Amaewhule said that the poorest apart from unifying the communities will also provide a means of livelihood for the teeming unemployed youths in the affected communities as well as chekc waterborne diseases.