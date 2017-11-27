RSG To Sanction Schools Over Academic Calendar Violation

The Rivers State Government says it will sanction any private schools both primary and secondary which will defy government’s academic calendar to close the first term academic session before the approved December 15, 2017 date.

The State Commissioner for Education, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja gave this warning while inaugurating a special task force on the closure of illegal schools operating in the State held at the state Ministry of Education auditorium, in Port Harcourt, last Friday.

Gogo-Jaja warned that any private school that would flout the state government’s directive on the academic calendar will be greeted with severe sanctions.

He averred that the state government’s academic calendar for this first term academic session will end by December 15, 2017 while schools will resume for the second term on January 8, 2018.

According to him, the warning becomes important because of the rumour that some private schools intend to close before the approved date.

He urged private school owners, parents and guardians to take note of this development and adhere strictly to the state government’s directive in order not to be sanctioned. The commissioner told the committee that part of its duties will be to report any school that closes before the government’s approved date for appropriate measures.

By: Akujobi Amadi/Jonathan Favour.