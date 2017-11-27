Polo Teams Record Victories At Carnival Tourney

Iyatu Farms and Almat CC polo teams at the weekend both recorded wins in their opening games of the 2017 IWAF/Carnival tournament in Abuja.

Tidesports source gathered that the carnival which began with a colourful durbar on Monday at the Guards Polo Club is expected to climax on Sunday.

Iyatu Farms who are competing in the medium goal category upset the highly-rated 30 Horse Power 6-3 in the first game of the day.

The first chukka was keenly contested as 30 Horse Power who had won their opening match on Friday with a 4 – 3 ½ victory over Dattaku looked to show their superiority from the start.

However, it was Iyatu Farms who opened scoring through Aliyu Tijjani (+1) early in the first chukka.

Tijjani doubled the lead shortly before the end of the chukka to make it 2-0.

Iyatu Farms continued from where they left off as Tijjani grabbed his hat-trick.

Tata Ali Kura (+2) rounded up the second chukka with a superb goal from a 30-yard strike to make it 4-0.

The third chukka saw 30 Horse Power looking to stage a comeback as Abdulmalik Badamasi (+3) and Lado Aliyu (+2) both combined to score three goals.

The latter grabbed a brace to make it 4-3.

But Iyatu Farms were having none of it as Kura benefitted from a counter attacking move to stretch their lead to 5-3.

This was barely few seconds away from the end of the third chukka.

The fourth and final chukka was a close affair as Iyatu Farms looked to defend their two-point lead.