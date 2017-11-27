Institute Lauds The Tide For Blazing Trail

The management of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation, publishers of The Tide Newspaper has been commended for its reliability, high standard and uniqueness that distinguish it other dailies on newsstands.

The Head, Pan African Institute of Management and Technology, Worji Nwabuatu Emmanuel stated this during an excursion to The Tide office in Port Harcourt, recently.

According to him: “The Tide is one of the Nigerian dailies that have remained consistently on the newsstands with high quality content, very reliable and news coverage geared towards promoting and defending the interest of the Niger Delta region and country at large.”

Emmanuel, who was represented by the Head of Department (HOD), Mass Communication, Pastor Bernard Amadi, stated that “the rich content speaks volume as its commitment and dedication has made The Tide unique and the most widely read and respected government-owned newspaper in the country”.

Amadi added that The Tide newspaper was the only government-owned newspaper and the oldest since inception in 1971 that was widely accepted and preferred by all due to its rich content and high quality production.

He noted that all other government-owned newspapers across the country were maintaining skeletal services over the years or had shut down, but The Tide newspaper was still waxing stronger despite all odds.

By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana, Faith Chukwu, Peace Ihedoro, Gawa Domale & Edwin Agbadam.