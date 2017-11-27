GWNWC’s Opening Ceremony Holds, Today

Governor Nyesom Wike’s National Wrestling Championship will be formally declared upon today by the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, with Governor Wike, other dignitaries, 25 states and five wresting clubs in attendance.
The opening ceremony will hold at the Alfred Diete-Spiff Sports Complex, Moscow Road. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Tidesports yesterday in Port Harcourt, the head coach of wrestling, Rivers State, Oyonomunude Eli, said the state has featured 90 wrestlers for the championship.
According to him, he was aiming to win the highest medals in the championship.
“I am sure that we are going to be the overall best in the championship. Rivers State featured 90 wrestlers, 30 female free style wrestlers and 60 male grecoroman free style wrestlers,” Eli said.
He further expressed joy over the privilege given to his men and women to expose their skills in the wrestling championship.
Tonye Orabere