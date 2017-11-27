Group Unveils Classroom Block In Community

The Joint Free Zone Community Relations Initiative has commissioned a six classroom block for the people of Ikpoama Community in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, the Chairman of the forum, Alhaji Alhassan Ismaila Abubakar said the project was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility to the host communities.

Abubakar, who is also the Port Manager, Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) Onne/Ikpokiri Port Complex, disclosed that the six classroom block with toilet facilities was part of the 2016 project plans, adding that the importance of education in nation building and youths development cannot be over-emphasised.

According to him, “secondary education plays major role in the development of any society and is catalyst to the mind moulding of youths and empowerment”, pointing out that it also brings hope and future for the young ones to think and reason for their lives, rather than engaging in restiveness and other crimes.

He opined that the projects focused on the lives of the people to encourage families and less-privileged ones in the community, and noted that although they have wider plans for their host communities they were constrained due to lean resources.

The Chairman said the body will continue to ensure cordial co-existence between the host communities and the port operators by doing the needful to enjoy the prevailing peaceful environment as they watch for the nation’s economic growth or recovery to do more.

The port manager thanked the Amanyanabo of Ogu, His Majesty, King Nicholas Dickson Ibiebele Nimenibo, Loko 1X for his efforts in ensuring cordial relationship between the port and the community, and appealed for its sustenance.

In his speech, the Commissioner for Education, represented by Mr Loveday Omubo-Pepple said the present administration led by Governor Nyesom Wike has passion for educational growth in the state and thanked the initiators of the project and urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the gesture to attract more groups to the community.

Also speaking, the Leader of Ikpoama Community, Hon. Isaac Tamunoiminabo also commended the initiators, saying the project would further boost the educational advancement of the people even as he appealed to the government to approve a senior secondary school for the community to engage students that have finished their junior secondary career.

By: Collins Barasimeye.