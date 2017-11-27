Gov Tasks Clerics On Rule Of Law

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has called on Christian clerics to work for the enthronement of the rule of law by the Federal Government.

The governor said that the relegation of the rule of law by the Federal Government has led to the rise of atrocities by agencies of the Federal Government against opposition states.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Engr Chukwuemeka Woke during the 4th Anniversary celebration of Fire Brand Apostolic Ministry Worldwide at Ibadan, Oyo State, Wike urged the church to rise to the occasion and pray for God’s intervention to stop the atrocity perpetrated in the country.

He reiterated his call that the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government should engage in the anti-corruption fight holistically as promised Nigerians.

The governor noted that the selective fight against corruption by the Federal Government was targeted at members of the opposition, stressing that such acts encourages corruption amongst the ruling party.

He said: “When the present administration at the centre came on board, they preached change. They told Nigerians that they were going to change the country, they talked about corruption, and they talked about hunger in the land. But two years down the line, it appears that the hunger is even multiplying. It appears also that the corruption they talked about has even doubled.

“The unfortunate thing is that the anti-corruption fight is sectional. When the opposition political party is involved in corruption, they will be humiliated, tried, published on the pages of newspapers and prosecuted, even though they have not been able to get one single conviction.

“But when members of the ruling party are involved in corruption, it is covered. Therefore, as a church, we must rise and pray for this country. The country must be delivered.”