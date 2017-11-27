Athletes Lists Gains Of Abuja Meet

Athletes at the 2017/2018 All Comers Athletics Meet in Abuja say the event will boost the country’s chances at the next Commonwealth Games and other international tournaments.

The athletes spoke in separate interviews with newsmen, yesterday in Abuja at the end of the two-day event.

Tidesorts source gathered that the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) held the Meet for more than 200 athletes between November 24 and 25.

Our source also stated that the AFN board, led by Ibraheem Gusau, promised “to do things differently’’ in order to get better results at international tournaments.

The board has decided to start new season this month instead of January.

The first four athletes in each track and field event in the competition qualified for Golden League in Kaduna, scheduled to hold between December 2 and December 3.

One of them, Bamidele Emmanuel of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), winner of the 400 meters men said, “this competition has helped my preparations for the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia’’.

“I have been training for the Commonwealth, but having competed now, I have learnt how hard I still need to train to get good results at the Commonwealth Games and other competitions,” he said.

According to Tidesports source, Emmanuel finished 47.17 seconds, which was two seconds short of AFN standard for men.

Similarly, Grace Ayemoba of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) winner, Women 100 meters hurdles who finished 13.81 seconds, a split second short of AFN A-standard, said it was a good start for her.

“Early commencement of 2018 season shows that Nigeria will definitely make significant impact in upcoming international competitions.’’

In a related development, National Coach of Distance Running, Stephen Nuhu, commended AFN leadership for its effort to reverse the country’s poor performance in the sport.

“Only for making provision for distant running as potential medal event for the country, the board has proven its competence for Nigeria’s sports development to global height.”

“With the appointment of national technical crew for the game, we will bring out talents that will win medals at regional and global competitions,” he said.