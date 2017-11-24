Promote Rivers Image, Wike Urges African Queens

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has charged contestants of Miss University Africa beauty pageants to promote the state as a centre of unity, peace and sustained growth.

Wike gave the charge last Wednesday when the 54 contestants and organisers of the Miss University Africa Pageant paid him a courtesy visit in Government House, Port Harcourt.

The governor expressed gratitude to them for choosing Rivers State despite negative propaganda against the state by APC-led Federal Government.

Wike who assured them of Rivers State Government’s support said their presence in the state is a testimony and endorsement of the state.

The governor who explained the structure of government in Nigeria and Rivers State stated, “Tell people about the beauty and peace of Rivers. Tell them that the negative propaganda is politically motivated”.

“Move around and enjoy the beauty of Rivers State. Make sure you anchor at Port Harcourt Pleasure Park. This is a tourist state, with a hospitable population. After now, you will desire to return to Rivers State”.

Managing Director of Visions, Innovations and Concept, organisers of the pageant, Mr. Taylor Nazal, thanked the governor for accepting to host the 54 African countries.

Nazal said that contrary to negative media against Rivers State, the contestants and organisers have found the state peaceful.

“Since we came to Rivers State, we have witnessed an atmosphere of peace. This event would put Rivers on the global stage”, Nazal said.

The Managing Director explained that the contest is a non-Bikini event aimed at discouraging indecent dressing and that, that is why both Muslim and Christian countries were participating in the contest.

He said the contestants would engage in charity works across Port Harcourt and would visit hospitals, elderly homes and orphanages.

He said: “They call you Mr. Projects and we have seen several projects across the state”.

Miss University Africa (Nigeria), Miss Opara Ibinabo, who is a student of the University of Port Harcourt, commended Wike for providing the platform for the 54 African countries to gather in Rivers State.

The queens presented gifts to Governor Wike as a show of respect and were taken on a guided tour of completed projects at Government House.

By: Chris Oluoh.