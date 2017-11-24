PDP Convention: Obaze, Anenih, Others Move For Consensus Candidates

Some Anambra chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have begun moves to agree on how to address and reconcile all the aggrieves factions in the State chapter of the party ahead of its national convention in Abuja.

At a meeting convened by the just concluded Anambra State governorship candidate of the party, Hon Oseloka Henry Obaze, which was held at the party secretariat, Awka, the Anambra State Capital, yesterday, the party chieftains agreed to hold several other meetings with their supporters to present a common front at the convention, slated for December 9

Apart from Obaze, those present at the meeting included a former Minister of Women Affairs, Chief Josephine Anenih who is the secretary of the Caretaker committee in the State a former Governorship Aspirant of the Party, Dr Alex Obiogbolo, Elders of the party in the State, Local Government chapter Chairmen, Women leaders and supporters. Obaze said he had called the meeting “to share Ideologist with them, find a common ground and go to the convention as an indivisible and united” Family.

The former candidate, who use the occasion to thank all the party members who may have supported him one way or the other, said it would be wrong for the Anambra State chapter to “go to the convention like people without cohesion”.

He said there would be subsequent meetings in all the wards across the State which would involve other key stakeholders of the party in the State to decide on a candidate among the aspirants vying for different position in our great party PDP and other pressing issues affecting the State Chapter

Information has it that, from the PDP Zoning arrangement, the National Chairmanship position of the Party had been zoned to the South-West and there has been a silent battle among a number of the party’s chieftains in the region over who should get the position.

Those who have declared their interest so far in the position include former PDP Deputy Vice Chairman (South West), Chief Bode George; a former National Chairman of the party, Hon Prince Uche Secondus (South-South), a former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; and a former Minister of Education, Prof Tunde Adeniran.

At the meeting, the former Governorship aspirant in the State, Dr Alex Obiogbolo, said the only way forward politically in Nigeria is for the only party with national spread, the PDP, to come back to its basis and bring all its members back, create a level playing field and entrench internal party democracy so that the slogan of ‘power to the people’ will become real.

Mrs Anenih, who also endorsed the meeting, contended that Nigeria is at a critical stage, and PDP leaders must come together to take critical decision, saying there should not have been quarrel that made things to fall apart within the party in the first place, which lead to the party defeat in last week Saturday Governorship election in Anambra State. So, PDP leaders, she counselled, must settle their grievances and form a united front to “rescue the country from this critical stage.” she then promised to assist the State Chapter in rebuilding PDP, urging the party leaders in the State to carry all members along in order to create a sense of oneness.