Our Govt Has Rivers People’s Backing -Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated that all the evil machinations of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government ahead of 2019 will fail because his administration has the backing of the people.

Speaking during a solidarity visit by the New Rivers Lawyers Initiative at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Tuesday, Wike urged Rivers people to remain vigilant as the country heads to 2019.

He said: “We must prepare for 2019. What is good is that we have not abandoned our people, who are our strength.

“The agents of the APC-led Federal Government will come with guns and security, but they will fail. They came with guns and security during the rerun, but our people were vigilant.

“They have nothing to tell our people to convince them to follow the APC. As we head to 2019, they will form activity in Ogoniland and other communities, flagging off fake projects. But our people will not be deceived”.

He said that unlike other governors, he will never negotiate away the future of Rivers State with the Federal Government, noting that he will always stand with the people.

Commenting on the role that the New Rivers Lawyers Initiative played in the emergence of his administration, Wike lauded them for galvanizing support for him at a time many groups doubted the destination.

He said that he was running a pro-people administration which will remain focused despite the attempts to distract the state government by the Federal Government.

In his remarks, the Coordinator of New Rivers Lawyers Initiative, Barrister Bethel Kejeh said that the group has endorsed the Rivers State governor to seek a second term in office.

He said that the New Rivers Lawyers Initiative will work hard to mobilise Rivers people to vote for the governor because he has improved the state since 2015.

Kejeh said that Wike has made Rivers lawyers proud by keeping his campaign promises despite the economic downturn.

Highpoint of the visit was the presentation of an award of recognition for performance to the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike by the New Rivers Lawyers Initiative.