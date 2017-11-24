Operators Want Telecoms Providers To Improve Services

Some business operators in Lagos State have urged telecommunications service providers to improve the quality of services to consumers, to fast track economic growth and development in the country.

The operators, who spoke in separate interviews with The Tide source yesterday said that the impact of telecommunication on businesses was unquantifiable.

However, the business operators complained of poor quality of service from network providers in the last few days, adding that it hindered seamless business transactions.

Managing Director, Exotic World Deco, Mrs Adesuwa Adesegun, said that telecom providers were failing in their duties of bridging communication gaps and linking businesses to global opportunities.

“Few days ago, I was in the middle of a business transaction whereby a client was looking to expand its branch network in Lagos and I was commissioned to handle the interior decoration.

“Unfortunately, I could not reach my suppliers and team members because the calls I placed through my cell phone did not connect and when it eventually connected, there was humming sound that distorted the conversation.

“Even some text messages that I sent did not deliver. I had to drive down and spend hours in traffic, just to convey the information I needed to pass across to my suppliers.

“The issue of network challenge is becoming rampant; service providers need to improve on their performances and infrastructure to ensure effective business transactions in the nation,” she said.

Similarly, Chief Executive Officer, Network Energy and Investment, Mr Joe Attah, complained of series of dropped calls and network service disappearance on his phone that led to delays in some of his business transactions.

“The annoying thing is that my airtime was deducted despite the fact that the calls did not connect,” he said.

Attah urged the government and mobile network companies to collaborate, to address the mobile network coverage challenges and create an enabling environment for socioeconomic development in the country.