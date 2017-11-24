Okah Tasks Staff On Discipline, Hardwork

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barr. Emma Okah has charged staff of the Ministry, parastatals and agencies under its control to show commitment in the discharge of their duties to achieve the core mandates of the Ministry.

The Commissioner gave the charge during a meeting with the staff of the Ministry in his office yesterday.

The commissioner said negligence of duty would not be condoned but hard work on the part of the staff would be rewarded.

The Commissioner said the welfare of staff of the Ministry would be given priority attention. He pointed out that the delivery of promotion and other incentives would be based on productivity, and the commitment to professional service.

He said the Rivers State Government was poised to comply with the global objectives of digitalization in its media industry especially in the broadcast.

The Commissioner said training and retraining of staff would be carried out quarterly to enhance quality assurance and international best practices.

He said the Ministry was open for the staff to explore avenues of collective reasoning to tackle internal challenges, “and enhance free flow and interface of ideas”.

The Commissioner said training and retraining would be carried out to enhance capacity building. He said the Wike administration has sacrificed a lot in the defence of democracy through the defence of the people against autocracy”.

He debunked insinuations that the awards won by the Rivers State Governor were bought, and affirmed that the Governor got the laurels through his outstanding notes of governance, especially in projects execution, and human capacity development.

Speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim has said that the staff of the Ministry are to expect the brightest prospect in the delivery of their statutory and professional services under this dispensation.

Addressing staff of the Ministry and other parastals under its watch, the Permanent Secretary said the Ministry would carry out the training and retraining of staff to enhance productivity and capacity development in the delivery of their professional duties.

He described the Commissioner as “a man of great professional carriage and passion that would add much value to the growth of the ministry.

He charged staff of the Ministry to change their attitude to work, and strive to achieve standards that would enhance their competence, in the discharge of their professional duties.

The Permanent Secretary, who is also a staff, and former Director of Public Enlightenment in the Ministry, promised to bring his wealth of experience to bear in the discharge of his duties.