NURSS Plans Summit In PH

The Senate arm of the National Union of Rivers State Students, (NURSS) says it has concluded plans to organise a one day summit in Port Harcourt to address issues affecting the body.

A statement signed by the Senate President of NURSS, Rt Hon Ibiba Peter Oweredada and the clerk, Uranta Opuada and made available to The Tide, disclosed that the one day summit, was expected to bring, about 5,000 Rivers State Students, from various higher institutions together to chat a way forward for the body.

The statement indicated that the summit would be chaired by Senator George Thompson Sekibo and Hon Enemi Alabo George, while the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike would be the special guest of honour.

The statement also disclosed that members of the Rivers State House of Assembly were expected to be in attendance at the summit.

The body called for partnership with state and privately owned media to give effective coverage to the event, noting that the summit would hold on the 28th of November 2017.

By: Taneh Beemene