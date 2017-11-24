Media Chief Backs NCC, CBN’s Stance On 9 Mobile

The Managing Director, Avi Media Concept, Mr Tunde Godwins has thrown his weight behind the move by Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to move against the sale of 9 Mobile without advertisement.

He made this position known in an exclusive chat with The Tide, Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

Godwins said that expression of interest and other requirements must be met before the owners of the company could consider selling it.

It would be recalled that the foreign owners of the then Etisalat (emerging markets trading services) had shares out, hence the change of the company’s name from Etisalat to 9 Mobile.

The Avi boss said all known legal means should be used against the company should they go ahead selling it without due process.

He expressed worries that Barclays Africa, as a corporate body could be negative on issues concerning business transactions.

According to him, the move so far warranted a level of suspicion, following their insistence to sell the company without following due process.

The Tide learnt that Barclays Africa wants to sell the company through a private process and not through a public offer.

It further gathered that about ten telecom companies, including Globacom, Dangote Nigeria Limited have indicated interest to buy the 9 Mobile.

Earlier, he had called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to spare no effort in arresting the operators of Barclays Africa should they go ahead and sell the company outside the provisions of the law.