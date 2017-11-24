IBB Lauds Wike’s Commitment To Build PDP

Former military President, Gen Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida has praised Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for his outstanding efforts towards promoting vibrant politics in Nigeria.

Speaking, last Wednesday, when the Rivers State governor, led some leaders of Rivers State to visit him at his Hilltop Residence in Minna, the former military president, popularly called IBB, also commended Wike for working towards the revival of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), noting that the country needs another strong political party.

He said: “That’s why I particularly appreciate the job the Rivers State governor is doing to make sure that politics moves the way that politics is practised in the civilised world.

“This is because you need a very good political party in this country, and he is working towards achieving that. He applies his courage, knowledge, and contacts to make sure that PDP remains very strong,” Babangida said.

Babangida thanked Wike for his commitment to good governance, and added that the news of the governor’s achievements was known.

He stressed that like other Nigerians, he was keeping a tab on the good works of Wike.

Commenting on the Anambra State governorship election, Babangida affirmed that the election was credible, adding that he was not surprised by the credible outcome of the election, because adequate preparations were made.

He said: “It is an indication that Nigerians would be able to conduct themselves well in a very peaceful environment”.

The former Nigerian leader, therefore, thanked the governor for his visit.

Addressing journalists after the visit, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike said that Rivers leaders were in Minna to consult with the ex-military president as a leader of the PDP.

He said that he consulted with the former leader on party issues.

The Rivers State governor also noted that the visit was meant to wish the former leader well in terms of his health.

The Rivers State governor was accompanied on the visit by a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Ken Chikere, former Attorney General of Rivers State, Hon Frank Ohwor, PDP elder statesman, Prince Emma Anyanwu and Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh.

The meeting later went into a closed-door session.