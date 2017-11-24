Facebook Set To Open Community Hub In Nigeria

Facebook is set to open its first community hub in Nigeria to encourage innovation.

The hub is to be known as “NG-Hub from Facebook’’.

Facebook’s Head of Platform Partnerships, Middle East and Africa, Mr Emeka Afigbo made this known during a news conference in Lagos, Wednesday.

Afigbo said that Facebook would open the hub early in 2018 in collaboration with CoCreation Hub.

According him, the hub would be a multi-faceted creative space, which would connect developers, start-ups and the wider community to collaborate, learn and exchange ideas.

According to him, the hub to be located in Lagos, will also host a start-up incubator programme, as well as bespoke trainings, guest speakers and a dedicated event space.

Afigbo said that the aim would be to attract the best talents and drive innovation in Nigeria’s technology ecosystem.

“Additionally, across Nigeria, Facebook will be supporting a number of existing technology hubs to serve the communities outside Lagos.

“The hubs will function as learning centres for local communities, providing multiple opportunities for training.

“Nigeria is producing a new generation of exciting start-ups that have incredible potential.

“We understand the important role Facebook plays here in Nigeria with developers and start-ups,” he said.

Afigbo said that Facebook had passion for nurturing technology and start-up communities.

According to him, NG-Hub was informed by the creativity and entrepreneurship spirit in Nigeria.

“Facebook needs a driving ecosystem in every community so as to keep its mission running.

“I am excited to announce our partnership with the Nigerian tech hub ecosystem to create the NG-HUB space here in Lagos,” he said.

The Tide source reports that Facebook, which was founded in 2004, enables users to connect to their friends and families online and share information.

Facebook has an average of 1.37 billion daily active users worldwide and 7.2 million daily visitors from Nigeria.