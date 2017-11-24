Buhari, APC’s Greatest Enemy -Iwuanyanwu

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Board of Trustees (BoT), Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari is the “greatest enemy” of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Iwuanyamu, who stated this in an interview with newsmen, said Buhari had his agenda and rode on the platform of the APC to where he is today.

He also accused the current Buhari’s administration of high level corruption.

Iwuanyamu also accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), of failing to deliver on its electoral promises to Nigerians.

He said, “My interest is the re-engineering going on in PDP. If we get it right, it is goodbye to APC, and that is why I am praying, singing and begging, let us do it right.

“This is the party that has been in government for 16 years and a coup happened called amalgamation of parties, that is the biggest fraud in Nigeria because up till today, CPC and Buhari have their own agenda.

“As for the other parties, you can see the fragmentation inside that place and that is why there is fragmentation, agitation, crisis in Nigeria.

“The National Assembly and the president are not in good terms. We do not have one party called APC. Now, PDP is one party. Check the origin of the party, a group of prominent Nigerians from across various political divides came together and formed it. It was not a party formed on anger of let us remove Jonathan or that party must go to the North.

“We have greater opportunity, having learnt a lesson to be able to rise again. Now, if APC has provided a credible alternative, it would have been goodbye to PDP, but unfortunately, my people say if a woman marries two husbands, you will know the one that is better, not when you marry one you start saying this man is a very dangerous man, leave and go and marry another one, then you know the one that is dangerous.

“Nigerians have married two wives, what we are seeing today is not an APC government, Buhari had his own agenda and rode on the platform of APC and got to where he is. So, the greatest enemy of APC is the President and his agenda.

“You cannot have a political party unleashing pythons and gorillas and hyenas in a whole zone of five states when the election is coming a day after tomorrow, a good political party thinks of winning an election and they don’t say to hell with people,” he added.

Meanwhile, as 2019 approaches, the crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) appears to have taken a dramatic dimension as the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, last Wednesday declared that the party would follow the normal democratic process in choosing its flagbearer in the 2019 Presidential election.

Tinubu said the leadership of the party had not endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari as its sole candidate for the forthcoming presidential election.

His statement was against the recent endorsement of President Muhammadu as the sole candidate of the APC for the 2019 election by the APC governors.

Tinubu held a closed door meeting with the leaders of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, the Afenifere, at the residence of the leader of the organisation, Pa. Reuben Fasoranti in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Tinubu, who was at the meeting with the Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, his deputy, Mr. Agboola Ajayi and the Acting Chairman of the APC in the state, Mr. Ade Ademehin, said Buhari was a man who believed in normal democratic process and the rule of law.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, he said, “No governors can appropriate the power of endorsement to themselves. Buhari is a believer in the process. The Buhari, I know, believes in the rule of law. We wanted him even before the last convention and primary of the party and Akeredolu is here standing with me, he was not the governor then. He was one of the leading delegates that voted properly and Buhari was a clear winner.

He added, “We followed all the constitutional provision and an individual or group’s opinion does not really matter at this stage, Buhari will want a normal process. Buhari that I know, who says he will lose at any convention? But if the national body, the NEC (National Executive Committee) and all of us as members endorsed him as our single candidate, we will not be violating INEC regulations, we will not be violating our party constitution”.

“What you are hearing is just a campaign by other people who might like to do so. Buhari has not excluded anybody, and he has not infringed on anybody’s ambition if there is. We cannot be sycophantic about it.”

Yesterday, Political leaders and governors from the north central have unanimously agreed that President Muhammadu Buhari should run for presidency in 2019.

The governors gave this resolution at the North Central meeting of the National Committee of Buhari Support Groups held in Abuja

Prominent persons who made this call were Governors Samuel Ortom (Benue), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Tanko Al-Makura (Nasarawa) and Senator George Akume

The motion was moved by Akume and was seconded by Governor Lalong.

They vowed to compel President Buhari to contest insisting there was no one else that could sustain the growth being recorded.

The senator noted that the constitution was aware that four years was too short to make significant achievement which was why there was provision for a second term.

Boss Mustapha who is the Secretary to the Government of the Federation represented Buhari at the meeting. He said: “

When you elected us into office, you did so with the conviction that our dear nation needed to be put on a new pedestal for the dreams conceived by our founding fathers, dreams that we have adopted to be realized.

