Wike Swears-In Special Advisers, Perm Sec-Names Nlerum, Provost For College Of Health Science

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has sworn-in 39 special advisers to help strengthen the machinery of governance in the state.

The governor also swore-in a new Permanent Secretary, Mr Paulinus Nsirim as part of the process of re-positioning the state’s civil service.

Performing the swearing-in of the special advisers and permanent secretary, last Monday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike directed the state Head of Service, Rufus Godwins to effect the posting of all permanent secretaries after the inauguration.

He charged the appointees to see their appointments as a call to service, saying that they should work to establish their place in the history of the state.

Wike said: “There is no money to be made in government. What you have is the opportunity to serve, and you must make the best of this opportunity.

“That you are a part of this administration is a privilege. It is a privilege that you are part of those transforming the state for the good of the people”, the governor explained.

He said that the administration was for the generality of the people, noting that projects and programmes would be executed for their welfare.

It would be recalled that the Rivers State governor had earlier relieved all the special advisers of their appointments, leaving only the special adviser on religious matters.

Amongst the 39 special advisers to the Rivers State governor, five were newly appointed.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has approved the appointment of Dr Franklin Nlerum as the provost of the Rivers State College of Health Science and Technology, Rumueme, near Port Harcourt, with immediate effect.

A statement by the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, said that the former acting provost of the institution has been directed by the Rivers State governor to hand over all property belonging to the institution to the new provost immediately.