Wike National Wrestling Championship Starts ‘Morrow

Rivers State Government says arrangement has been concluded to host Governor Nyesom Wike National Wrestling Championship scheduled to commence tomorrow, at the Alfred Diete-Spiff Sports Complex, Moscow Road in Port Harcourt.

Chairman, Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the competition, Hon Boma Iyaye made it known in a press briefing yesterday in Port Harcourt, at the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, Moscow road.

According to him, about 600 athletes are to participate in the Championship from the 36 states in the country, saying that talents discovered from the Championship will form Team Nigeria for the Africa Wrestling Championship, February, next year.

“We are ready to host the competition; it will start from 23rd through 30th of this month, while closing ceremony will be held 1st December.

“This Wike National Wrestling Competition will be used to select athletes that will form Team Nigeria”, Hon Iyaye said.

He equally said that the state is safe to organise any competition, besides, the wrestling tournament will also be used to showcase the potentials inherent in Port Harcourt.

“I want to say that the state is safe to hold any competition, this will also boost our economy and tourism potentials”, he stated.