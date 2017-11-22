Two NSE Executives Resign … As Exchange Upgrades Online Platform

Two executive officers of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) have resigned their appointments as executive directors of the bourse.

According to a release by the exchange, made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt, the resignation will take effect from December 31, this year.

The exchange confirmed that Mr Ade Bajomo has resigned his appointment as the Executive Director, Market Operations and Technology, while Mr. Haruna Jalo-Waziri resigned his position as executive Director, Capital Markets.

The release noted that Mr Jalo-Waziri resigned for a higher position as the chief executive officer of CSCS Plc.

Commenting on the resignation, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) NSE, Mr Oscar Onyema said the officers have made immense contributions in the transformation of The Exchange says it and the Nigerian capital market over the past few years.

“They led various significant projects and initiatives to improve efficiency and drive sustainable growth of the market.

“We wish them success in their personal and professional future”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Exchange has upgraded its website with a clearer layout and navigation befitting the brand.

The upgraded website according to the exchange will enable users to access information quickly and easily on the various products and instruments that are listed and traded on the regulated market.

Exchange CEO said that the upgrade is in line with the NSE’s drive to create more liquidity and improve participation in the market through greater access to market information and visibility for all securities listed on the exchange.