Navy, Army Promote Officers

Seventy-eight senior officers of the Nigerian Navy, among whom, 18 Commodores, 40 Captains and 20 Commanders have been elevated to the next higher rank in the force, authorities of the Navy has revealed

Making the revelation yesterday, the Naval spokesman, Navy Captain Suleiman Dahun said the elevation was approved by the Navy Board in what analysts said is a sweeping promotion of officers of all ranks in the force.

Dahun in statement said that 18 Commodores ( one star generals) were promoted Rear Admirals (two star generals) in the force, while 40 Navy Captain, (Colonel equivalent) were promoted Commodores (Brigadier General equivalent) and 20 Commanders (Lieutenant Colonels equivalent) were pushed up to the rank of Navy Captains.

The statement listed the newly promoted officers to the rank of Rear Admirals to include Commodore Michael Ebe, Director of Administration, Nigerian Defence Academy-Kaduna, Commodore David Adeniran, Commodore Naval Drafting, Commodore Uchenna Onyia,Chief Staff Officer, Logistics Command Oghara-Delta State, Commodore Ahamefule Eluwa, a Moderator at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru-Jos and Commodore Dolapo Kolawole, Commander NNS LUGARD, Lokoja-Kogi State.

Other new Rear Admirals are Commodore Shuwa Mohammed,Deputy Director Monitoring and Evaluation at Defence Headquarters, Commodore Maurice Eno, Commander, NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Abraham Adaji, Director of Operations, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Jatau Luka, Director of Logistics, Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Oshodi-Lagos, Commodore Ibikunle Olaiya, Director of Naval Intelligence, Commodore Kamarudeen Lawal, Director of Logistics, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji-Kaduna and Commodore Saidu Garba, Commander, NNS JUBILEE, Ikot Abasi.

Also to wear the new rank of Rear Admiral are Commodore Jasson Gbassa, Director of Manning, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Sanusi Ibrahim, Deputy Director (Navy) Liaison Senate, Commodore Samaila Lassa, Nigeria’s Defence Attachee to South Africa, Commodore Muhammad Nagenu, Director of Air Operations, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Mbom Ekanem-Nesiama, Commander, Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Ojo-Lagos and Commodore Aminu Almu, Director of Naval Education, Naval Headquarters.

Similarly, the Nigerian Army Council, last Monday approved the promotion of 45 Brigadiers-General to Major Generals and 92 Colonels to Brigadiers-Generals.

A statement issued by the Army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, listed some of those promoted to two star generals (Major Generals) as Brig.-Gen. H.O. Otiki, Acting Commander, Defence Headquarters Garrison; Brig.-Gen. O.O. Soleye, Acting Director Veteran Affairs and Defence Headquarters.

Others are: Acting Provost Marshal, Brig.- Gen. A.T. Hamman; Acting Military Secretary, Brig.-Gen. l. F Yahaya; Acting General Officers Commanding 3, 7 and 8 Divisions, Brig.-Gen. B.A. Ahanotu, I.M. Yusuf and S.O. Olabanji.

Also promoted to Major General are: Acting Commander, Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, Brig.- Gen. J.I. Unuigbe; Brig.-Gen. A.A. Jidda, Acting Commander Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport and Acting Chief of Accounts and Budget (Army), Brig.-Gen. J.E. Jakko.

Promoted to the two star general are also Commandant, Depot Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. V.O. Ezugwu and Brig.- Gen. A.C.C. Agundu, Director, Foreign Liaison, Defence Intelligence Agency, Acting Commander, Headquarters Command Army Records, Brig.-Gen. H.E. Ayamasaowei and Brig.-Gen. M.S. Yusuf, Commander Guards Brigade, while late Brig.-Gen. B.A. Raji, was promoted posthumously.

Others elevated to Major general are: Brig.-Gen. O.F. Azinta, Commandant, Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre and the Commandant Nigerian Army School of Infantry.

Brig.-Gen. J. Sarham, Brig.-Gen. T.A. Gagariga, Commander, Nigerian Army School of Artillery and Brig.- Gen. L.F. Abdullahi, the Acting Commander, Nigerian Army Education Corps have also been promoted Major General.

Brig.-Gen. J.G.K. Myam, Acting Director, Operations and Brig.-Gen. U.S. Yakubu, Acting Director, Peacekeeping Operations are now Major Generals.

In the category of those promoted to one star General (Brigadiers Generals) are Col. A. Israel, Col. C.O.C. Ekulide of Defence Headquarters, Col. S.O.F. Olowolayemo, Col. J.T.E. Chukwu, Col. .E.E Eyong and the prolific writer, Col. D.C. Nengite.

Others are: Col. C.A. Dalhatu, Col. U.N. Babangida, Col. U.I. Mohammed, Col. N.U. Mukhtar, Col. O.G. Onubogu, Col. S.T. Shafaru, Col. G.G. Shipi and Col. A.S. Ishaq of 8 Division Provost Group.

Col. A.O.I. Kalajaiye, Col. J.C. Mbibi, Col. J.T.E. Chukwu, Col. H.A. Gambo and Col. L.B. Mohammed have been elevated to Brigadiers-General.