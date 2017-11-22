FG, Not Serious With Anti-Graft War -Insists On Trial Of Indicted Ex-RSG Officials – Condoles Nigerians Over Ekwueme’s Demise

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated that the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government’s fight on corruption can only be taken seriously, if it prosecutes indicted persons who siphoned resources belonging to the Rivers State Government.

Wike said that documents and evidence from the State Judicial Commission of Inquiry have been transmitted to the police and the anti-corruption agencies, but no action has been taken.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the members of the Okpo Club of Nigeria (Ikwerre Lawyers Worldwide), yesterday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Wike said that the sale of Rivers assets was done in a manner to defraud the state.

He said majority of the assets were sold to Sahara Ltd in very questionable circumstances as determined by the Judicial Commission of Inquiry.

According to him, the sad aspect of the transactions by the immediate past administration was that it paid back $50million to Sahara Ltd on the allegation that the company loaned that amount to the Rivers State Government.

He directed the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to commence the process for the unilateral implementation of the recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry, since the anti-corruption agencies have refused to act.

On interventions in the construction of federal courts in Rivers State, Wike said that his administration was interested in advancing the course of justice, hence the diligent investments.

He said that the National Industrial Court will be completed by January 2018.

Wike said despite the hostilities of the Court of Appeal, the administration undertook to remodel the Port Harcourt Division of the court in the interest of justice.

On state-wide development, Wike noted that the administration has visible projects presence in 22 out of the 23 local government areas of the state.

Earlier, Chairman of Okpo Club of Nigeria (Ikwerre Lawyers Worldwide), Chukwuma Chinwo lauded the Rivers State governor for investing in the revival and growth of the Judiciary in the state.

Chinwo stated that achievements in the area of education, health and road infrastructure have changed the landscape of the state.

He assured Wike of their support, noting that they were proud of his achievements as a lawyer.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has commiserated with Nigerians, the government and people of Anambra State and the family of the former vice president, Dr Alex Ekwueme over his passage.

The governor, who described the late former vice president, Alex Ekwueme, as an outstanding democrat, compassionate leader, true patriot and exemplary statesman, said he would be missed by all lovers of democracy and development.

While extending his deepest condolences to Nigerians, Wike noted that he was pained by the death of the former vice president.

He prayed God to grant the family of the former vice president the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, the Senate has urged the Federal Government to immortalise former vice president, late Dr Alex Ekwueme, who died in a London hospital.

The upper chamber also called on Federal Government to immediately name the Federal Polytechnic, Oko and other federal assets after him.

This followed a motion moved by Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekwerenmadu, who officially informed the Senate of Ekwueme’s demise.

He noted that the deceased was an intellectual giant who had lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation.

The senators took turns to eulogise late Ekwueme, whose statesmanship and leadership qualities they described as outstanding.

The Senate consequently resolved to send a high-powered delegation to commiserate with his family, government and the people of Anambra State.

The lawmakers also observed a minute’s silence in his honour.

President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, had in his statement, last Monday, said that the death of Ekweme was a loss for the country, saying that the deceased was a detribalised Nigerian that put Nigeria first and showed loyalty to the former government headed by Shehu Shagari.