Catholic Bishop Tasks Tiv Community On Peace, Unity

The Catholic Bishop of Lafia Diocese, Dr Matthew Ishaya-Audu, has advocated for peaceful co-existence among Nigerians as a necessary ingredient for socio-economic development of the country.

Ishaya-Audu made the call on Monday while addressing members of St. Augustine’s Tiv Catholic Community during the Community Annual Convention titled “We are the light of the World” in Kadarko, Giza, in Panda Development Area of the state.

Ishaya-Audu urged the Tiv tribe and other residents to continue to be their brothers’ keepers by living in peace and tolerating one another, irrespective of their ethnic, religious and political affiliations.

The bishop also urged other tribes to be law-abiding and to respect constituted authorities.

He urged the community to continue to preach peace to their kinsmen and other Nigerians, adding that peace is priceless, non-negotiable and the necessary requirement for the development of any nation.

“It is our role to advice our followers and other Nigerians on the need to live in peace and tolerate one another.

“No society or nation can achieve meaningful development in an atmosphere of rancor and confusion, hence the need for Nigerians to embrace peace at all times,’’ he said.

He also appealed to Christians and other believers to avoid all negative tendencies and live exemplary lives in order to inherit the kingdom of God and in the interest of peace and national development.

Earlier, Mr Akie Francis, the National President of the Tiv community, said that the residents had resolved to promote peace and unity among other tribes for a better Nigeria.

Francis said that the aim of the convention was to worship God as well as to discuss challenges facing members of the community.

“The annual convention is to bring together Tiv sons and daughters any where you are in Nigeria and God will resolve our challenges in life.”

The Tide reports that the convention brought together thousands of Catholic worshippers of Tiv extraction across the 36 states of the federation.