Wike Wins The Sun Gov Of The Year – As New Telegraph Endorses Him Man Of The Year

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has won The Sun Governor of the Year Award 2017. He won the same award in 2016 and is now the first governor in Nigerian history to win the coveted award back to back. In the same vein, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State won the award of “Sun Man of the Year 2017”

Announcing the winners in Lagos, the Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief of The Sun, Mr Eric Osagie said the successful persons were selected after a rigourous srutiny following nominations by members of the Board of Editors.

He said that the awards were based on merit by those who have contributed in diverse fields to the development of the nation and improvement in the quality of lives of the people.

Giving reasons for the award to Governor Wike for the 2nd unbroken time, Mr Osagie said the Rivers State Governor is popular for his unrelenting governance and infrastructural revolution in Rivers State.

“He is a work machine who has proved unstopable,” he said.

The 15th edition of the award ceremony will hold in Lagos on Saturday, 24th February, 2018

A statement by the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barr Emma Okah thanked The Sun newspaper on behalf of the Government and people of Rivers State for the honour done to the Rivers State Governor.

He confirmed that the Governor has accepted the award and feels humbled by this historic recognition of his efforts and contributions towards the development of the State, promising that more development projects will be executed in the State.

Also, for the second consecutive year running, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has won the New Telegraph Newspaper Man of The Year 2017 Award.

A statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barrister Emma Okah said that this was conveyed in a letter to the governor.

Okah said the management of the newspaper had indicated that the formal presentation of the award will be done on 25th November, 2017 in Lagos.

Giving reasons for the choice of the governor for the award, the Managing Director and Editor In Chief of the newspaper, Mrs Funke Egbemode said it was in recognition of the governor’s outstanding achievements and activities in office as adjudged by the panel of judges who subjected the candidates to a thorough scrutiny.

Egbemode said that “In particular, the governor’s rising profile in the management of state resources, projects execution, massive construction of roads, renovation of general hospitals and schools in the state, among others, are some of the considerations that placed Rivers State at the top in the stiff competition”.

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has accepted the awards, and promised to do more for the people of Rivers State.

The 15th edition of The Sun Awards will also honour other eminent Nigerians in public and private sectors, whose contributions and success stories cannot be glossed over.

The Nigerian Hero of the Year award went to the late Sergeant Chukwudi Iboko, the policeman who gallantly foiled an armed robbery attack on a branch of Zenith Bank in Owerri in February this year, but lost his life to injuries suffered during the incident.

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II and Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki won the Courage in Leadership and Outstanding Politician of the Year Awards respectively.

Business Icon and Founder /Executive Chairman of Chicason Group of Companies, Dr. Alexander Chika Okafor was voted Business Personality of the Year. Chief Obi Ezeude, founder, President/Chief Executive Officer of Beloxxi Industries Limited, makers of Beloxxi Biscuits emerged Manufacturer of the Year, while the Investor of the Year Award went to the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Oilserv Group, Dr Emeka Okwuosa.

The Banker of the Year is the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Peter Amangbo.

Two Governors, Engr David Umahi of Ebonyi State and Senator Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State jointly won the diadem for Outstanding Performance in Agriculture.

The Public Service Award was also jointly won by the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Godwin Emefiele and the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Nsima Udo Ekere.

For the Lifetime Achievement Awards, The Board of Editors chose four distinguished personalities: They are: first woman university Vice Chancellor in the country, Professor Grace Alele-Williams; foremost industrialist, Chief Samuel Adedoyin, frontline veteran journalist, Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua and renowned Aba-based business tycoon and entrepreneur, Elder Emma Adaelu.

The duo of the President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Mr Amaju Pinnick and the Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr were voted as joint winners of the Sport Personality of the Year.

The Creative Personality of the Year is Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun popularly known as Wizkid. He was voted for his outstanding accomplishments this year among which was his winning Platinum with the music album released with American artiste, Drake.

Popular comedian, Ayo Makun (AY) clinched the Nollywood Personality of the Year for venturing beyond being a standup comedian into production of blockbuster movies.

This year, winners were not announced for the Hospitality Firm of the Year, which the Board of Editors found the nominees not to have performed sufficiently to deserve the diadem.

A comprehensive profile of the award winners and other details of The Sun Awards 2017 will be published in The Sunday Sun of November 26, 2017. Watch out.