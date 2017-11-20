‘Tinubu Begging For Relevance’

The Niger Delta Roundtable Group has called on the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu to seek relevance with something else rather than disparaging the administration of former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan.

According to a statement signed by its Akwa Ibom State Coordinator, Samson Okon, in Uyo, the group said Tinubu has lost his face and was desperately seeking relevance in the political space.

The group said: “Our attention has been drawn to the comments made by the ceremonial National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu, disparaging the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan as corrupt.

“While the facts have already been put forward to Tinubu, he has willfully ignored them to go about slandering the past administration like a political jobber seeking favours from his pay masters. It is a shame Tinubu has become faceless and has lost relevance in the scheme of things so much so that he is now begging to be part of the government he helped install by maligning Jonathan’s administration.

“It is public record, the monumental corruption that went on in Tinubu’s government as then Governor of Lagos State. It is also in the public domain that Tinubu has no say in the current government and is fighting so hard to get in President Muhammadu Buhari’s good books.

“Where was Tinubu and his speech when this government brought back a fugitive as director general in the Ministry of Interior? Where was Tinubu when the country was on autopilot while the cabal took decisions from London?

“Where was Tinubu’s comments when the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s Group Managing Director, Maikanti Baru awarded over $25billion contracts illegally? Or was Tinubu dumb when police women and lecturers from University of Maiduguri were kidnapped by Boko Haram?

“Tinubu may be entitled to his opinion but he is not entitled to his own facts. We therefore urge him to seek political relevance with something else not by disparaging the past administration which has verifiable facts to counter the cesspool of lies the current government and its allies like Tinubu swim in,” the group said.