RVHA Tasks Firms On Standards

House Committee on Environment has called on companies operating in the state to comply with standards that will create mutual understanding between them and their host communities.

Chairman of the committee, Hon Christian Ahiakwo gave the charge when he led members on an oversight visit to Reynolds Construction Company (RCC) in Port Harcourt at the weekend.

Ahiakwo who represents Ogba/Egbema /Ndoni contituency I in the House said, “you must not compromise environmental standards. The state has environment laws that are expected to be followed for standard operations of any company working for government”.

He pointed out that wastes, noise and other environmental hazards must be curtailed considering their effects on the citizens and areas of operations. The lawmaker assured the management of RCC that, “nobody will victimise RCC, but we also do not want our people to suffer”.

Members of the committee which include, Sam Ogeh of Emohua, Adams Daboturodima of Okrika, Enemi Alabo George visited various sites used by the construction firm at Woji and later challenged the firm to sustain efforts in managing its wastes properly.

Chief Security Officer of RCC, in a presentation made during the visit, submitted that safety is foremost in the activities of the company.

“We adopt risk-based thinking in our thinking in all our activities and we apply the plan do check act in our work process”, he further stated.