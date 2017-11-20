Rivers APC Crisis: Abe Flays Loyalists’ Persecution – Confirms Reps’ Visit To Wike

The Senator representing Rivers South-East District in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe has expressed regrets that people who risked their lives for the sake of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State are being haunted.

He said the reason for the ugly development followed the decision of such persons to express their opinion on things they believe were for the best interest of the APC in the state.

Abe spoke, last Saturday during the burial of a chieftain of the party, late Chief Idawari Monday Pikibo Dickson, at Omelema in Abua Central, Abua/Odual Local Government Area of the state.

The senator said, “People who had taken all the risks to keep APC in Rivers State, today, they are being discriminated against, they are being haunted, they are being ‘starved’. Why? Because they dare to open their mouth to say what they think is the best for the party.”

Abe, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on FERMA, commended members of the APC for turning out en-masse for the burial of Dickson, whom he said made sacrifices for the sustenance of the party.

He said, “So, when they are doing something, I am always happy to see some of us who remember their sacrifice, who remembered their contribution, who remembered their commitment to this party; that we come out to honour them and support them. I think that is how to belong to a party.

“I thank everybody who came to support this family today, and pray that the day you will need people, God will provide people for you in quantum in Jesus’ name. Amen,” Abe added.

Meanwhile, the Senator representing Rivers South-East district in the National Assembly, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe has declared that members of the Rivers State Caucus in the House of Representatives consulted him before their visit to the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike penultimate weekend.

Abe in a statement issued in Port Harcourt and made available to The Tide by his spokesperson, Parry Benson, said contrary to media reports, the lawmakers were at Government House, Port Harcourt, on the invitation of the governor.

The senator said the comments made by the member representing Tai/Eleme/Oyigbo Federal Constituency, Dr. Barry Mpigi have been manipulated by those seeking to score cheap political points.

The statement reads in part, “My attention has been drawn to the needless controversy surrounding the recent visit of the Rivers State House of Representatives Caucus which includes members of the House of Representatives elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Rivers State Government House on the invitation of the governor.

“On receipt of the governor’s invitation, I was consulted by the House of Representatives Caucus, and I did not just agree, I insisted that members honour the governor’s invitation (which for the first time was extended to all parties).

“It is important that though we belong to different political parties we should maintain lines of communication within the government that will enable us to serve our people better, which is the reason we were elected in the first place. Rivers State is not the only state where some lawmakers and the governor are from opposing parties.

“Hon Barry Mpigi’s comments during the visit have been manipulated by those seeking to score cheap political points. Yes, Mpigi commended the governor but he also went further to say that the several areas in which the APC administration has done well the PDP should also find the courage to commend the APC government, as politics should not be a do or die affair.

“However, that part of speech which does feed the desired narrative of those seeking to exploit the visit for political gains has been carefully ignored. I urge all Rivers people without recourse to political affiliation, to ignore the politics and focus on the positives,” Abe said.

By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana.