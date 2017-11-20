Ken Poly Bill: Stakeholders List Demands

Stakeholders have called for a trimmed and efficient management of the Kenule Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, as the indigenes insist on the need for the renaming of the institution to reflect the host community, Zaakpon in Khana Local Government Area.

The submissions were among views expressed during last weeks’ public hearing on the bill aimed at amending the laws of the polytechnic, 28 years after its establishment.

Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, Mr. Ferry Gberegbe, in his presentation, stressed the need to cut down on the number of external members of the governing council outside the school.

Gberegbe said it was high time professionals were appointed as members, explaining that such decision will cut down external influences and give room for professionals to make input into the school administration.

In addition to appointing professionals and academics in the school’s governing board, the ASUP chairman also proposed that the age of retirement be expanded for academics as obtainable in the universities.

He maintained that the retirement age be left at 65 to 70 years.

“Our position on the matter of sub-dean should be based on mentorship, since that will expose our members to academic and administrative experience”, Gberegbe said.

The same view was expressed by Senior Staff Association of Non-Academic Union (SSANU) led by Mr. Chibuzor Asumgha, who insisted that compulsory retirement age should be fixed at 65 years for staffers.

A member of a non-governmental organization, Social Action, Mr. Ken Henshew stressed the need for the school to reflect the name of its host community, Zaakpon.

Henshaw also recommended that the curricula and teaching content should go beyond mid-level training to high manpower development.

The Social Action’s representative also picked hole in the composition of the polytechnic’s governing board, as he emphasised the need to incorporate experts in education.

He maintained that when professionals are appointed into the school’s governing board, it will reduce acrimony and bickering amongst members and give room for smooth management.

Chairman of the House Committee on Education, Hon. Farah Dagogo, representing Degema Constituency in the House, said the bill was aimed at repositioning the institution to meet modern standards and in line with the provisions of the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

Dagogo thanked all those who attended for their contributions, and assured them that their views will be collated and deliberated upon before the bill is passed into law.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, represented by the Majority Leader, Martins Amaewhule reiterated the resolve of the current administration to reposition the school to meet future challenges.