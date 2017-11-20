Council To Partner NURTW On Dev

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Nnwoziri Bishop Best has promised to consolidate on the existing relationship between the council and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) with a view to enhancing synergy to develop the area.

The CTC chairman stated this when he received a delegation of the Motorcycle Section of the Ikwerre/Emohua/Etche branch, Rivers State Council of NURTW in his office, last Wednesday.

The chairman thanked them for the visit, and assured them of his resolution to better the lives of his people.

He commended them for the ‘unity’ amongst members of the union, stressing that ‘crisis’ was never a solution to any problem.

In their speech, the delegation congratulated the chairman on his assumption of office, and also applauded his developmental strides in the LGA.

They thanked him for taking ‘workers welfare’ seriously, and branded him the ‘Best Performing Caretaker Chairman’ in the state.

They also thanked him for rolling out the ‘skills acquisition’ programme which will kick-off soon, and praised his effort towards tackling the issue of insecurity and ensuring the safety of lives and property in the LGA.

Meanwhile, pursuant to his promise to improve the lives of his people, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ikwerre LGA, Nnwoziri Bishop Best has formally announced the commencement of the skills acquisition programme tagged: ‘KELGA Empowerment Skill Acquisition Programme 2017’ for the people of the LGA.

This is in a bid to complement the good works of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

In a statement in Isiokpo, headquarters of the council, the Special Assistant to the Chairman on Media, Peter Chima, said that forms for the training had been distributed to the various ‘ward chairmen and party leaders’ in the LGA.

The statement indicated that non-indigenes living in the LGA were also eligible to apply for empowerment under the scheme.

Chima listed the training packages to include, phone repairs, hardware and maintenance software; bridal make-up for male and female; bead making and fabric crafting; as well as soap/detergent making.

By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana