Rivers CJ Frees76 Inmates

The Rivers State Chief

Judge, Justice Adama lyaye-Lamikanra has granted pardoned to 76 awaiting trial inmates serving in various prisons in the state.

The break down shows that 55 inmates were released from Port Harcourt Prisons, yesterday, while 21 were freed from Degema prisons, last Monday.

The chief judge granted pardon to the inmates at a special gaol delivery exercise in the state.

Addressing the released inmates, Iyaye-Lamikanra advised them to be of good behaviour, adding that they may not be lucky next time.

She further advised them to engage themselves in meaningful ventures, adding that they can survive in doing small things rather than depending on white collar jobs.

“Some of you are not from this state. Don’t come here to make trouble, go back to your states and do something to earn a good living”, she advised.

Also speaking, the state Prisons Controller, Mr Amaliri Ifeanyi commended the chief judge for the visit, adding that it would help decongest the prison, which he said has been over-stretched.

The Tide reports that those pardoned by the chief judge were those on awaiting trial for minor charges.