Nigeria In Need Of Prayer

Who bewitched Nigeria? How did the fine gold dim? What went wrong? I am a devotee of Christian faith and a bond servant in the Apostolic Church mission with strong belief in the efficacy of prayer as a mark of faith in God and the most formidable divine weapon in changing situations.

Nigeria though wonderfully blessed by God, is groaning instead of growing and needs God’s intervention. Our collective prayers as a people in time such as this is to break the chain of socio-economic and political bondage and overturn the spirit of bewitchment foisted on our nation by the perceived “hyaenas” and “jackals” (cabal) who manipulate the wheels of governance whimsically with the pen of iron.

We are witnesses to all sorts of intrigues and manipulations that have threatened the foundation of our unity as a nation, such as heightened level of insecurity, hate speeches, traumatized economy and hunger prowling our land like avenging angel and which has reduced Nigerians to penury and beggars. This is in addition to brazen abuse of human right and incessant acts of impunity that have debased the concept of democratic governance in Nigeria to that of typical oriental despotism by the cabal who have no conscience.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was quoted to have warned the incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari to “watch his back.” Mr. President seems not to have taken the advice seriously. If at all he did, he must have directed his focus on the opposition parties not knowing that the attack dog is lying comfortably under his bed. I mean in-house enemies within his government who appear as men with the hearts of gold but their feet are made of clay.

Most of them are suffering from acute integrity deficiency syndrome (AIDS) caused by human integrity virus (HIV) that leads to constant fleecing of our common wealth through financial resources acquired through deceits and fraud. Their actions and inactions are at cross purpose with the change mantra of Buhari administration which has subjected Nigerians to excruciating pain.

Nigerians are frustrated, confused and have lost the understanding of the type of government in place with the image of Nebuchadnezzar and a tag of “666” which is derived from avoidable prolonged delays in taking executive policy decisions on strategic issues of national concern.

The world waited for six months for the maiden cabinet of this administration to be constituted. In spite of the fact that budget is seen as the starting point of good governance, it took the Buhari administration six months to release APC maiden Budget of 2016, not minding warnings of avoidable economic recession. Also, it took the administration yet another six months to take decision on corruption cases involving high profile government officials.

With the atomistic nature of the All Progressives Congress Party (APC) members who are perpetually at war with themselves, coupled with undignified silence of those who have the power of taking final decision and the treachery of the 5th columnists that surround the seat of power, the end does not appear to be in sight.

According to the scriptures, “every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation and a house divided against a house falls” (Mark 11:17).

In Isaiah 43:22, God reprimanded Jacob for not calling upon him; “But you have not called upon Me, O Jacob.” Also, in Hosea, “They are all hot, like an oven, and have devoured their judges; all their kings have fallen. None among them calls upon Me” (Hosea 7:7).

We also saw what God can do in the absence of prayers in the record of Psalm 79:6; “Pour out your wrath on the nations that do not know you. And the kingdoms that do not call on your name.”

I pray that this big house called Nigeria shall not fall. As recorded in Psalm 127:1, “Unless the Lord builds the house, they labour in vain who built it; Unless the Lord guards the city, the watchman stays awake in vain.” According to the scriptures, “When there is a casting down, let the people of God say, there is a lifting up (Job 22:29).

Therefore, let all Nigerians gather in faith, in one accord, and pray fervently for our nation. May god have mercy on Nigeria and forgive her sins.

Pastor Jaja is Chairman, Elite Council for Sustainable Development, Port Harcourt.