LG Seeks RISAA’s Cooperation On Business Promotion

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Nnwoziri Bishop Best has solicited the cooperation and support of the management of the Rivers State Signage and Advertisement Agency (RISAA) in promoting businesses and investment potentials of the area.

The chairman made the appeal when he received the Acting Director of RISAA, Engr Chukwudi Dimkpa, on a courtesy visit to his office in Isiokpo, headquarters of the local government area, last Friday.

A statement by the Special Assistant to the CTC Chairman, Chima Precious, indicated that the excited chairman, congratulated the RISAA boss on his newly acquired Doctorate Degree, and also applauded his good works at RISAA, noting that the agency was doing well because of his competence and doggedness.

The CTC chairman listed some of his achievements since assumption of office, and some other initiatives which would kick off soon, and assured the RISAA boss of his determination to ensure that the Local Government Area was safe for investors and businesses, especially during the upcoming Yuletide season.

Responding, the acting RISAA Director, Engr Chukwudi Dimkpa, who was given a rousing reception by staff of the council, congratulated the chairman on his appointment and the successes so far recorded within the short period in office.

Dimkpa explained that the visit was necessary to explore areas of partnership with the council to promote the advertisement business and encourage businesses in the Local Government Area to advertise to create awareness in the local populace of their wares.

The director, who applauded the works of the chairman, thanked him for not disappointing the people’s expectations and to ensure he continued the good works he was doing in the local government area.

By: Markson Tamunobuleye.