I’ll Return PDP To Aso Rock -Secondus

Aformer Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has said that his desire to lead the party is because of the party’s legitimate desire to regain power at the federal level in 2019.

The Tide reports that Secondus is one of the front runners for the office of the National Chairman of the party at its national convention slated for December 9, 2017, in Abuja.

A statement signed by the Media Director of Secondus’ Campaign Organisation, Mr. Ike Abonyi in Abuja said that the PDP was in a hurry to return to power in 2019 and could not allow learners of political party rudiments to manage its affairs at this time.

“The party, after suffering all the distractions from the Senator Ali Modu Sheriff’s unfortunate interventions, is anxious to hit the ground running to cover lost grounds and launch the party to winning ways once again.

“Secondus’ experience and disarming human relations are the most potent ingredients for him now because of the urgent harmonious environment the party would need immediately after the convention to confront the challenges ahead,” the statement said.

Abonyi said that as a committed loyal party man who had held virtually all critical positions at various levels of the party structure, Secondus stood out and that he was well-equipped more than anybody in the race at this time to take the party back to power.