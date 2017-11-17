I Brought Dickson To PDP – Jonathan

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan has reminded those who care to know that he brought Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson to People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and further made him Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

Jonathan stated this when Dickson paid a condolence visit in his Otuoke home on the death of the Paramount Ruler of Otuoke Community, King Lord Justin Ogiasa.

The ex-president, who thanked Dickson for the visit went down memory lane to describe politics as a useless game, which some people were using to create crisis.

“There is no way I can sit anywhere and plan evil against Bayelsa or the governor. When I was dreaming of becoming a governor, Dickson was amongst the very few in the meetings we were holding, although he was not in the PDP; he opted to help.

“He didn’t want to be in the PDP, but I virtually forced him to join PDP. When I became governor, I appointed Dickson Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, and that was how he became a PDP member, and later became a member of House of Representatives and so on. There is no way I will break my relationship with the governor.’’

The Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, who led a high-powered state delegation on the condolence visit said, he was part of the Ogiasa family and by extension, the Otuoke community of Ogbia Local Government.

‘’We are here in full force as we have always done to commiserate with you, my elder brother, leader, and the Ogiasa family in this hour of bereavement. We pray God to grant the late Ogiasa eternal repose,’’ Dickson said.

The governor, who dispelled rumour of any rift with the former president said in and out of office, Jonathan would continue to remain his leader, having come a long way with the ex-president.

He, therefore, called on those who want to cause imaginary differences between him and Jonathan to sink their plans.

He said “both of us have come a long way. My personal political story cannot be complete without talking about my elder brother, Jonathan. He also knows that I made little contribution that is recorded in the political chapter of his life.’’

Dickson said both he and Jonathan were not running for any office, and wondered why political jobbers were bent on destroying their good relationship.