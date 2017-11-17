Group To Honour Jonathan

Ijaw youths under the umbrella of Save Ijaw Nation Group has set in motion activities geared toward celebrating former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan as he turns 60 in a few days.

In a release signed by the coordinator, Tony Ile, the group said the timing avails them the opportunity to celebrate the former president, whom they described as “hero per valour and a colossus of knowledge” and an “enviable leader of the country and a son of the Ijaw Nation who has made us very proud.”

The statement reads in part: “It is our unique privilege to celebrate an icon, former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan as he turns 60 in a few days.

“Goodluck Jonathan is enviable leader of the country and a son of the Ijaw Nation who has made us very proud. He is a hero per valour and a colossus of knowkedge.

“Our dear leader Goodluck Jonathan was saddled the leadership of this nation at a time the nation needed stability and sanity. He united everyone and carried everyone along as he pursued his vision of a united, strong and free nation. By the end of his tenure he emerged as the Hero of Democracy.

“Mr president, we are grateful for your service to this nation and to the Ijaw nation.

“Your service brought out the light in the Ijaw nation and today our brothers and sisters are proud. You did not allow the struggles of our forefathers to be in vain and because we are not an ungrateful people that is why we use this special occasion to thank you and celebrate you for the pride you have brought to us in the Ijaw nation.

“As we count down to your 60th birthday on November 20, 2017, we the members of the Save Ijaw Nation Group thank you for your unforgettable leadership as Nigeria’s 14th Head of State.

“We wish you well and pray that God grants you the wisdom to continue to be a light to the Ijaw nation, Nigeria and the rest of Africa.”