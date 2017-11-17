FAAN Opens New Information Desk At MMIA

In its quest to disseminate accurate and timely information of all sorts in the sector, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has opened a new enhanced information desk at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The new enhanced information desk which is to serve as a general and tourist information centre, will give opportunity for travelers, stakeholders, as well as information seekers to ask and receive first-hand information freely within the airport premises.

FAAN in a statement through the head, Corporate Communications of the organisation, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, explained that the information desk is a user friendly desk, strategically located at the arrival lounge, both at the international and the domestic terminal of the airport.

“If you are a young traveller, leisure or business traveller, you can now get useful and accurate information about your flight.

“Airport Information Desks help and generally support passengers in airport terminal, dealing with requests for infromation and keeping passengers updated on flights information in the airport.

“Initially, the information desk was inside the arrival hall, the restricted area where only arriving passengers can have access to numerous information service that we render.

“FAAN Arport Information Desk is responsible for giving out flight information for arrival and departure of flights, directing passengers around the airport, answering telephone and any on-the-sport enquiries as well as making announcements with the public address system”, the statement explained.

Other useful information enquiries like the airline offices, restaurant, restroom, the police and the various agencies offices in the terminal are avarilable and that users should be able to get information about banks, postal services operating within the premises, according to the statement.

The statement further explained that the operations are in line with the provisions of the Executive Order and FAAN transforming to serve the people better.

By: Corlins Walter