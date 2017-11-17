Ex-Police Chief Condemns Attack On Wike

A security expert and retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dr.Mike Chukwuma has condemned the street fight between Governor Nyesom Wike and the Transportation Minister, Rt.Hon Chibuike Amaechi,describing the actions of security aides of the former governor as wrong.

Chukwuma, who spoke in Port Harcourt recently said in the absence of the President, the convoy of the state Governor supersedes any other convoy.

Regretting that the use of siren in the country has been abused, he explained that those allowed to go on convoy are President, Senate President, Vice President and Speaker of the House of Representatives,adding that in the state are the Governor and the Deputy Governor, but said this privilege has been abused.

According to him, when the governor’s convoy is on the way when the President is not in that state,the convoy of the governor is given precedence over any other convoy’’

“If any senior officer is coming into the state, the governor should be put on notice of his activities and route so that there would be no need for a clash, but if both convoys are going the same direction, the governor’s takes prominence and given the right of way,’’he said.