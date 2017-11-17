Bayelsa To Partner PHED On Regular Power Supply

Bayelsa State Government has restated its readiness to partner with the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) to ensure regular power in all the communities in the state.

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Power, Jim Ogbolo, who stated this last Tuesday at Gbaran-Ama Community in the State during an exchange programme, said power is essential for the economy development of communities and well being of the people.

Ogbolo said the state government has invested a lot in clearing bushes that disrupt electric poles and cables in most communities and assured of continued assistance to the distribution companies.

He commended the firm for the programme and urged it to extend same to other communities to reduce high energy bills.

Earlier, PHED said it commenced an energy efficiency exchange program with the aim to reduce cost of energy billing amongst its consumers.

The Chief Peoples Officer of 4Power Limited, Mr. Mobolaji Ajani, said the aim of the project is to raise public awareness about energy efficiency by demonstrating the economic and environmental benefits of using LED bulbs for lighting homes and premises.

Ajani noted that LED bulbs consume less electricity than traditional incandescent bulbs, explaining that incandescent bulbs whilst cheaper and suffer the disadvantage of converting most of the electric energy into heat rather than light, hence, wasting energy and contributing to energy deficiencies.

According to him,’’For the average household in Gbarana-Ama community, buying a bulb means walking into a community-shop and purchasing an incandescent bulb for just N100, irrespective of the wattage, ranging from 40Watts to 200 Watts, adding that such uninformed choice can actually metamorphose into significant financial consequences in terms of monthly electricity consumption.

He explained that this project would demonstrate to consumers and the public at large the multiple benefits of switching from incandescent bulbs to LEDs, stressing that these benefits include, savings in electricity consumption and lower bills; creation of energy resource to serve and connect more people to the network; reduction in heat generated by lighting; lower load pressure on the distribution network and mitigation of CO2 emission from your generating sets into the environment.

“Throughout the planning and implementation of this project, we have worked closely with all stakeholders, especially the monarch of Gbaran-Ama community, without whom it would not have been possible to execute this project to this level. We have also taken the extra care to ensure that the LEDs used in this pilot project are of the highest quality’’, he said.

Ajani also said the distribution company was making efforts to co-brand highest quality LED bulbs for her customers; for easy identification and control, assuring that the pilot project exchanges 1000 LEDs free of charge in Gbarana-Ama community to replace inefficient incandescent.

He cautioned against buying substandard LED bulbs in the market and said such bulbs do not last long.

According to him,’’ Each LED bulb has a minimum lifetime of 10000 hours or 5 years. The immediate impact of this, based on our projections, would save the average household 32% of their current consumption every month.

‘’ Since Gbaran-Ama community is served by a transformer substation, reducing the load on this substation would allow other communities elsewhere without electricity to use the electricity saved by your community and make you to pay less, while reducing the ATC&C losses from your community’’, he assured.