Banigo Decries Hospitals’ Rejection Of Gunshot Victims

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has frowned at the incessant deaths recorded as a result of the rejection of patients with gunshot injuries by private health facilities in the state.

Banigo expressed her displeasure in reaction to the death of Mr. Christopher Ojika, who was shot by unknown assailants in the Ikoku area of Port Harcourt, and was rejected by several private clinics, which led to his untimely demise.

She said the Federal Government has already directed doctors to treat emergencies; including gunshot victims without waiting for police clearance to save lives, and wondered why health facilities shy away

from treating gunshot victims in the state.

“It is disheartening to note that a vibrant young man, working in a multinational company who was shot, was rushed to several clinics, including his company’s clinic but was rejected. This lack of compassion and commitment by the health professionals is unbelievable. Sadly, the young man died after 11hours of being shot. This is against the Hippocratic Oath sworn to by doctors”, she lamented.

According to the deputy governor, the least they could have done was to commence treatment and notify the police.

She further called on the leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) as well as the Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN) to sensitise their members on the need to save precious lives.