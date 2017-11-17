‘APC Dead, Buried In Eleme’

Chairman, Caretaker

Committee of Eleme Local Government Area, Hon. Obarillormate Ollor has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as dead and buried in the local government area.

Ollor said this at the council headquarters, Ogale, shortly after receiving over 870 members of the APC who dumped their party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said that with the large defection of members of the APC to the PDP in Eleme, the local government has been fully taken over by the latter.

The council chairman commended the decampees for coming at a time when the PDP is poised to take over power from the APC-led Federal Government.

He said that the APC deceived Nigerians by spreading falsehood of change, stressing that the people are yet to see any change two years after.

Ollor charged the new PDP members to work for the overall success of the party insisting that never again must they allow themselves to be deceived by the APC.

He said Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, within two years brought meaningful development to the area surpassing former Governor Amaechi’s eight years in terms of development.

Some decampees told newsmen that they decided to return to the PDP because of APC’s failed promises to Nigerians and the people of Eleme in particular.

They commended the state governor for fulfilling his campaign promises to the people of Eleme.

By: John Bibor & Edwin Agbadam