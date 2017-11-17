2019: Ex-Councillors Endorse Wike

The Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ex-councillors Forum has endorsed the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike for a second term in office.

The co-ordinator of the forum, Hon Fiberesima Minaseichinbo made the endorsement during the inauguration of the Ogu/Bolo executive committee in Ogu, recently.

Minaseichinbo said as grassroots mobilisers, the members are unequivocally declaring their total support for his government, adding that the forum had resolved that Governor Wike accepts its plea to return to Brick House come 2019.

He assured that the members would work with all organs of the party at all levels in ensuring PDP’s victory at the polls.

The co-ordinator of councilors forum also promised to galvanise the nooks and crannies of the area for the success of the party in all elections.

“The National PDP Ex-councillors forum in Rivers State under the able leadership of Prince Weli-Wosu and the state chairman, Hon LoveGod Nweze, have become vital tools for mobilisation and the Ogu/Bolo chapter of our great forum is pledging 110 per cent support for this effort”, he asserted.

Minaseichinbo thanked all for their efforts in making the inauguration a reality, stressing: “We know, and we believe that the PDP is on course, so come rain, come shine, we are PDP”.

Highlights of the event were cultural display, presentation of traditional authority among others.

By: Collins Barasimeye.