Exxon Mobil, NCDMB Move To Boost Local Content

There are indications that local content would be enhanced in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry as ExxonMobil and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) have provided $975million and N61.18billion, respectively to support indigenous operators.

The funds are expected to enable indigenous companies that face many challenges; including limited funding for projects and programmes. The Chairman, ExxonMobil, Mr Paul McGrath, disclosed this at the just-concluded 7th Nigerian Content Conference organised by NCDMB in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, yesterday.

I’m very passionate about local content development in Nigeria and standing here before you today, is an example of local content. Local content and development of local content is so important to me and also ExxonMobil is concerned in deepening Nigeria content in our industry.

‘’ExxonMobil gives first consideration to local producing companies in Nigeria. We have been at the forefront of local content development in Nigeria. Nigeria local content is a moral obligation and is good for business because in Nigeria we have highly and semi-skilled workforce which we give total support to at all categories.

‘’When we talk about practical Nigeria content and implementation of local content, ExxonMobil has been at the vanguard.”

McGrath said that the company was one of the country’s highest producers of crude oil, accounting for almost 600,000 barrels per day of crude, condensate and natural gas liquids, which joint venture operation is over 90 offshore platforms from its Qua Iboe terminal operations area in Akwa Ibom State, comprising about 300 producing wells.

He said that ExxonMobil which had been in Nigeria for over 40 years with track records operates a world class facility in the country and also looks forward to boost its crude oil production. The company’s boss said that the company was committed to growing its production in Nigeria safely and with much integrity.

McGrath also said the company had made tremendous impact on the nation’s economy in the past 54 years of operation and would continue to invest for many more years to come.