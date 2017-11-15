Obuah Condemns SARS Over Ogoni Killings

The Chairman, Rivers State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah says he was seriously disturbed by the continued lawless activities of operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state under the command of CSP Akin Fakorede.

Obuah, while condemning last Saturday’s killing of three innocent Ogoni youths in Luebe community in Nyor-Khana district of Khana Local Government Area of the state, said the operations of SARS have become a source of anguish to the people of Rivers State, wondering why since the deployment of the current Commander of the squad, Akin Fakorede to the state, these lawless and unprofessional operations have continued unabated with impunity.

The PDP chairman expressed worry that rather than protecting lives and property of Rivers people, the SARS, led by Fakorede has taken pride in destroying lives, causing pains to the people, turning to armed robbers, constituting nuisance on roads, acting as political thugs and armed gang to the All Progressives Congress (APC), and therefore, constituting a security threat to the nation’s democracy and peace in Rivers State.

“It is quite pathetic and painful that lives of these three young men and many more have just been cut short by operatives of the SARS, who reportedly were on illegal oil bunkering business in that Ogoni community, as they were seen escorting illegally refined crude oil to the point of sale, where they (the SARS operatives) were to be paid huge amount of money for the oil deal”, Obuah noted.

He further said this incident was as worrisome as that which took place almost simultaneously same Saturday, in which another team of SARS operatives, attached to the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, led by Fakorede, attacked the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, while on inspection tour of projects in Port Harcourt, insisting that “This trend must stop”.

Reiterating his earlier unequivocal call for the removal of the Rivers SARS Commander, Akin Fakorede, Obuah observed that no civilized society allows this kind of security threat untamed, stressing that President Muhammadu Buhari must match his words with action in his claim of being the president ‘for everybody and for nobody’.

“President Buhari needs to save lives of Rivers people and our dear governor from Fakorede, his paymasters and killer squad”, the PDP chairman emphasized.

Obuah also commiserated with the people of Ogoni, the Luebe community and families of the three unjustly murdered youths, assuring them that justice must prevail in the matter.

He further called on the state Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed and the Police High Command to ensure perpetrators of these dastardly acts are arrested and prosecuted accordingly, saying that failure to the needful would worsen the already battered image of the police under the present inspector general as the worst in the world.

Meanwhile, following the brutal murder of the three Ogoni youths by operatives of SARS, last Saturday, in Luebe, community leaders and women have called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the state SARS Commander, CSP Akin Fakorede over allegations that the squad operates a bunkering syndicate to defraud Nigeria.

They also insisted that the bunkering activities of SARS in the area have impacted negatively on the Luebe environment, and challenged relevant authorities to urgently tame the scourge.

The community leaders, who listed the names of the three murdered youths to include, Bariledum Ndag, EwonuBari LeBari, and Neebee Baah, said the three were only serving the community and nation by working to prevent illegal oil bunkering in to area.

“On Friday night, the SARS operatives working with bunkering criminals attempted to move stolen petroleum products to Oyigbo Local Government Area. When they were challenged by the youth, they opened fire on the boys, killing three and injuring 15 others.

“The mass murder led to protests, as women and youth trooped out to call for justice. Despite this gruesome murder of innocent youth, the Rivers State SARS Commander, Akin Fakorede in company of APC leaders stormed Bori, seeking that the case be swept under the carpet.

“However, the police area commander in Bori insisted on releasing the names of the SARS bunkering syndicate to community leaders who have petitioned relevant authorities, calling for justice,” the community told newsmen, last Monday.

By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana.