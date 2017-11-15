Deliver Projects On Schedule, Banigo Tells Contractors

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has asked contractors handling the state government’s projects across the state to redouble their efforts to ensure that the projects are delivered on time with the requisite quality.

Banigo stated this shortly after inspecting ongoing renovation at the Harry Memorial Primary School, Community Secondary School, Obuama, as well as the project site of the nearly completed Degema Zonal Hospital in Degema.

According to the deputy governor, contrary to insinuations in some quarters that government projects were concentrated in the state capital alone, huge capital projects are being executed in all parts of the state.

“We want to debunk the allegation that nothing is happening in Degema, Wike is working very hard; you can see the projects we have inspected. You can see this massive structure, it is a zonal hospital which means it is going to serve as a referral hospital to carter for patients in the surrounding local government areas around Degema. We urge the contractors to speed up because Wike is eager to fulfil his campaign promises as quickly as possible” the deputy governor said.

According to Banigo, other promises fulfilled by the governor are the improvement of security along the Kalabari-Ogbakiri Road, renovation and re-equipping of several primary schools and numerous junior secondary schools.

She said the maintenance and repair of community internal roads throughout Degema LGA, through the State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR) Project, empowerment programmes for our women and youths are ongoing. Banigo disclosed that those few communities whose primary and secondary schools are yet to benefit from the renovation exercise of the governor will definitely get their turn in 2018.

She further disclosed that more youth will be engaged to encourage them to dissociate themselves totally from all forms of criminal activities.