C’River NOA Tasks SOMTEC On Behavioural Change

In a bid to upscale sensitisation, mobilisation and create awareness particularly for stakeholders and the general public on UNICEF assisted programmes on behavioural change in the State, members of the State Social Mobilization Technical Committee (SOMTEC) have been enjoined to be ambassadors of the advocacy messages on essential family practices.

The SOMTEC members who got the charge from the State Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Ms. Florence Osang during a meeting held at the Conference Room of the Ministry of Information and Orientation were also urged to use every opportunity to sensitize the public on positive behavioural change.

Ms. Osang emphasized the need for members to be the change they want to see in others, stating that the best way to encourage attitudinal change is reflecting the message itself instead of saying the message. She called on members to see themselves as change agents capable of affecting the desired result with doggedness, determination and steadfastness. Also speaking, the State Director of Information and Chairmann of the Committee, Ms. Paulyne Eba stated that it is essential for the committee to evaluate their past activities and outreaches to map out strategies for improvements, adding that members need more dedication and commitment to focus greatly on the objectives of SOMTEC in particular and UNICEF in general.

The SOMTEC Programme Officer, Mrs. Anita Ekpenyong urged members to ensure strict adherence to set guidelines and activities of relevant Ministries, departments and Agencies towards the promotion of UNICEF core activities, informing that the committee draws membership from various sub-sectors that are supported by UNICEF, other relevant agencies and civil societies.

By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar