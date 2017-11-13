Students Task Rep On Scholarship Programmes

The National Union of Etche Students (NUES), Port Harcourt Polytechnic Chapter, Rivers State has called on the member, representing Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Jerome Eke to initiate scholarship programmes for students in his constituency.

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt over the weekend, the President, National Union of Etche Students, Port Harcourt Polytechnic Chapter, Comrade Darlington Nweke said it would encourage the students to be more hard working and assuage their financial burdens.

Nweke said some of the students of Etche and Omuma in universities and polytechnics are passing through some challenges in the pursuit of their education, adding that some of them were at the verge of dropping from school because of the poor financial conditions of their parents.

He urged the federal lawmaker to imitate the footsteps of his predecessors, Hon. Ogbonna Nwuke and late Georgeford Nwosu to initiate such scholarship scheme for students in his constituency.

He averred that such scheme would go a long way in assisting the students especially the indigenes to continue with their academic pursuit especially those going through pains.

According to him, most of the students hardly meet up to pay for their tuition fees, adding that such scheme would promote the profile of the lawmaker.

He assured the lawmaker of the students, support and added that the students would appriecate his kind gesture in that regard.

By: Lily Silver.