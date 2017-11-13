Shun Cultism, Violence, RSG Tells Emohua Communities

The Rivers State Commissioner for Housing, Elder Tasie Nwobueze has called on members of Ibaa and Obelle communities in Emuoha Local Government Area to embrace peace; shun cultism and violence to enable progress and development in the community.

The commissioner made the call over the weekend during a civic reception organised to honour him by the Mgbere-Ibaa community following his appointment into the Rivers State Executive Council by Governor Nyesom Wike.

He advised adherence to the ongoing peace process by the Emuoha LGA caretaker committee chairman, and appealed to “those still grieved to drop your arms and embrace the invitation, there is nothing better than peace”.

The commissioner called for maximum support to Governor Nyesom Wike and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in 2019.

Highlights of the reception was the presentation of 500KVA compact transformer with poles to restore electricity to the community and 50 graduate scholarship awards to outstanding students to any Ivy League schools in the USA or Canada by an illustrious son, Cliffeth Wonuigwe, whom the commissioner described as a man who has shown the difference between having money and having the heart to help other people.

The Chairman of the occasion, Engr S. Bigman said, the event was necessary as no son or daughter of Ibaa and Obelle had been appointed into the State Executive Council for the last 42 years.

“We rejoice and thank the governor for the honour done to our community with the appointment of Elder Tasie Nwobueze, as he always used his God-given resources to foster peace and development in this community and beyond. He has affected all in this community, irrespective of age, sex, religion or title,” the chairman said.

Also speaking, the youth leader of Ibaa, described the commissioner as a good man who has impacted lives of many, and thanked the governor for the appointment.