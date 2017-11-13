Senate Insists On Anambra Polls Date

The Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says Anambra State governorship election will hold as scheduled on November 18.

The Committee Chairman, Sen.Suleiman Nasif, said this on Friday when he led members of the committee to a meeting with INEC officials, chairmen and secretaries of various political parties in Awka.

Nasif said the members were in the state to find out the level of preparation and challenges and to put heads together toward proffering solutions to any identified challenges.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, said the commission was ready for the election as planned.

He said that all activities to make the electoral process possible had been done.

Orji reiterated the commitment of the commission to conduct free, fair, credible and acceptable election to the people of the state and urged the voters to participate effectively in the election.

He said that Anambra ranked second in the country in terms of the collection of permanent voter’s cards (PVCs), adding and that the collection of the cards would end on Nov. 15.

According to him, the commission will be deploying field technical officers who will handle any challenge arising from the malfunctioning of the card readers.

He also said that the commission would be deploying one card reader machine per voting point.