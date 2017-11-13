RIWAMA Warns Against Indiscriminate Parking

The Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) says it is worried by the indiscriminate parking of trucks on the roads and streets of Port Harcourt and its environs by service providers working with the Agency.

Consequently, the Sole Administrator of the agency, Bro. Felix Obuah has warned such service providers to desist from the act forthwith, or have themselves to blame.

Obuah in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam said the indiscriminate parking of trucks by service providers on the roads and streets constitutes not only a nuisance, as the trucks are usually loaded with refuses, but also cause traffic congestion on the roads and streets.

He directed all service providers working with the agency whose trucks are still parked on the roads and streets to remove them within 48 hours or have such trucks confiscated by the agency. Obuah further directed that trucks belonging to service providers working with the agency which break down should be repaired within the next six hours and put back on the road. The RIWAMA boss described the indiscriminate parking of trucks on the roads and streets by the service providers as irresponsible, as according to him, the service providers ought to show example to other road users on the etiquette of road use and parking of vehicles on the roads and streets.